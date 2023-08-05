Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 174,458 shares changing hands.

Real Good Food Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,549.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food plc manufactures, sells, and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

