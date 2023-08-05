Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.70

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $28.86. Wilmar International shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 2,339 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

