Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.70

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $28.86. Wilmar International shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 2,339 shares changing hands.
Wilmar International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.