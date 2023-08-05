Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.82. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 364,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

