Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.17. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 296,821 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

