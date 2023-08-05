SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.72

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and traded as high as C$25.05. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.95, with a volume of 136,297 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.