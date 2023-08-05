SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.72

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and traded as high as C$25.05. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.95, with a volume of 136,297 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.