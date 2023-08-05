ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.21

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and traded as high as $89.26. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 1,291 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

