Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Zoltav Resources Stock Down 30.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.50. The stock has a market cap of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

