SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $9.55. SGS shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 29,820 shares changing hands.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

