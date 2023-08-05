Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.10 million for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 59.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

