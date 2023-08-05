The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $991.73

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.73 ($12.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($12.84). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 991 ($12.72), with a volume of 81,642 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,417.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 991.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 986.09.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,034.48%.
The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
