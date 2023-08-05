Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

