JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $760.26

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 760.26 ($9.76) and traded as high as GBX 795 ($10.21). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 793 ($10.18), with a volume of 330,658 shares traded.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,057.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

