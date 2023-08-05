Criteo’s (CRTO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock worth $1,188,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Criteo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

