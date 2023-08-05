Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $12,793.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT opened at $45.74 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

