Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $12,793.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CTLT opened at $45.74 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
