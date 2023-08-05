PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,134,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,317,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

