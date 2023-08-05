Insider Buying: Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Acquires A$18,000.00 in Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,080.54).

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.

