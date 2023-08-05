Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,136 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $18,732.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,137 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $17,964.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.86 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

