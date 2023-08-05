A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $24,054.05 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50.

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

