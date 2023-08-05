Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Sells $25,956.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.1 %

THRM opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gentherm by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 292,817 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Gentherm by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

