Ann Scott Blouin Sells 300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Scott Blouin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Ann Scott Blouin sold 75 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $7,350.00.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

