Barclays Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

