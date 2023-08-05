Insider Buying: Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG – Get Free Report) insider John Lee purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,463.09).

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited engages in developing a magnesium production plant for the extraction of magnesium metal from fly ash resource in Germany. It holds interests in the Latrobe magnesium project located in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

