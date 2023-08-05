Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 49.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

