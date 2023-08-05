Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $163.11 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

