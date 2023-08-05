American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

