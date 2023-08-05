Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,637 shares of company stock worth $7,103,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.