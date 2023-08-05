Commerce Bank Has $2.93 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $504.08 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

