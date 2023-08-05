Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,712.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,592.79. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

