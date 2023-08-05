Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

