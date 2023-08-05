Commerce Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.