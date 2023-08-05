Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $19.29 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

