Commerce Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.