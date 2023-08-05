Commerce Bank Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.72.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.