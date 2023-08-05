Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $13,526,481 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

