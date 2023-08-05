Commerce Bank Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $5,561,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Biogen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

