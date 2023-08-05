Full Sail Capital LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

