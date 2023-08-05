Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMF opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $107.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

