Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

