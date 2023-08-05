Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

FAST opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

