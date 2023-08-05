Commerce Bank Buys 978 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NUE opened at $167.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

