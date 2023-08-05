The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after acquiring an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

