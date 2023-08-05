Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $496.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.17 and its 200 day moving average is $419.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

