Compass Point Increases Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $36.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

