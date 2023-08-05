Compass Point Increases MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $20.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:MTG opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

