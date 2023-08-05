Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.
Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 219,292 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 357,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
