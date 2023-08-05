Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,475 shares of company stock worth $5,831,232 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $4,896,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $6,222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

