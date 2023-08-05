Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $225.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $212.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,949.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 21,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 232.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,884 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

