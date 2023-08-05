Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $225.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $212.00.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
