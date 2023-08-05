Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.