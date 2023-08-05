Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $188.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 25.8% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

