Truist Financial Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $82.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $70.25 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 525.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 82.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

